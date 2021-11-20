Tilly Ramsay topped this week's Strictly Come Dancing scores but who will be heading home in this weekend's results?

Last week it was Sara Davies who left Strictly and Sunday night another celebrity will be leaving the competition as the race for the glitter ball continues.

It was musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday as the celebs and their pros danced routines inspired by iconic musicals.

This weekend saw regular judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke joined by guest judge Cynthia Erivo to mark all of the performances out of 40.

Topping the leaderboard were Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin who danced a Couple’s Choice routine to Revolting Children from Matilda. Bouncing back from two back-to-back weeks in the dance off, the pair scored a perfect 40 for their routine with Cynthia describing the performance as simply "brilliant".

Tilly Ramsay - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Ranking second this week was AJ Odudu who returned to form after landing bottom of last week's leaderboard. AJ's Sound Of Music themed Waltz with pro partner Kai Widdrington scored 38 points with tens from both Shirley and Motsi.

In third, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice performed a "joyful" Frozen-inspired Quickstep to score 37 points with Giovanni taking the blame for a mistake the judges picked up on.

Rhys Stephenson and John Whaite both scored 32 marks for their respective routines, a Jive and Viennese Waltz. Shirley pointed out a mistake in Rhys' footwork while John was told he needed to 'take it to the next level' by Motsi.

At the bottom of the scoreboard were Tom Fletcher and Dan Walker, each scoring 31 points.

For Dan, who danced a Charleston, it was his highest score with Motsi saying it was his best dance so far. Meanwhile Tom's Les Misérables themed Couple's Choice lacked enough emotion for the judges but there was praise for his technique.

Johannes Radebe, John Whaite - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Nancy Xu , Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

The pair are in danger of ending up in the dance off - but it could all change as viewers get a chance to vote.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021: See tonight's full leaderboard and scores.

The judges' scores will now be combined with the latest public poll to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those who are left in the bottom two once viewer votes are added to the judges' scores will face the dance off on Sunday night.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 21 November at 7:15PM on BBC One. Alongside the dance off, there will be a special Wicked themed routine from the pros and a music performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie.