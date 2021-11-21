Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results - who was eliminated?

This weekend the seven remaining couples danced once more to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

Saturday night saw all celebs and their pro partners performing routines inspired by hit musicals in a themed special.

In tonight's results, the total marks from the judges for the latest dances were combined with the results of the viewer vote.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tonight?

Those in the bottom two were Tom Fletcher and his pro partner Amy Dowden and Rhys Stephenson and his pro partner Nancy Xu.

At the end of the dance off, it was Tom Fletcher who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this week.

Tom and Amy leave the competition Tess Daly , Tom Fletcher, Amy Dowden - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed their routines again. Both couples performed their routines again. Rhys and Nancy performed their Jive to Footloose from Footloose. Then, Tom and Amy performed their Couples Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a majority decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo chose to save Rhys and Nancy: “This was really tough, I think both couples did such a beautiful job, but there was just an edge in this couple’s dance. I really enjoyed it, thank you both for doing what you did, but Rhys and Nancy I choose you.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Rhys and Nancy: “Well I think this was so tough, I mean the toughest I have seen since I’ve been here. But there was a clear fighter. I did feel that Rhys and Nancy just put on another extra level so I’m going to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Rhys and Nancy: “I agree with the other judges, it was an outstanding dance off. On Saturday night Rhys made a slight mistake and Tom didn’t really fulfil his potential in the dance. Tonight, both couples danced exquisitely but just a very slight edge goes to Rhys and Nancy.”

With three votes to Rhys and Nancy, they stayed in the competition however head judge Shirley said she would've saved Tom and Amy.

Speaking after his exit, Tom said: "Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.

"It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you. Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave."

He added of his three sons: “I hope they are proud. They’ve loved learning to dance. That’s the thing, Amy hasn’t just taught me, she’s taught my kids.”

Tom and Amy take their final dance Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly, Amy Dowden, Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Amy admitted: "I really wasn’t ready for this. I’ve loved every single second from the bottom of my heart. Who gets to say they got to go on tour with McFly?! Tom has given his all, and he is so humble, so genuine, so talented. The whole Fletcher family, they welcomed me in with opened arms and honestly I couldn’t have wished for a better time. These memories are going to live with me for the rest of my life, and I’m telling you this now, the Fletchers are not getting rid of Amy."

Tom replied: "Amy you’ve made it so amazing, so much fun. I thought I’d enjoy it but I didn’t think I’d enjoy it this much. This was the week I wanted to get to so I’m so glad that I got here. I’m so proud of the journey. So, thank you so much Amy."

Tom and Amy will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan for their first interview live on Monday 29 November from 6:30PM.

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.