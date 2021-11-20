Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back live on TV tonight with a Musicals themed special.

It’s time to face the music and dance! Borehamwood meets Broadway this week as Strictly Come Dancing goes to the musicals.

Advertisements

The main show will open with an incredible Cabaret-inspired routine from the professional dancers.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcome the celebrities back to the dancefloor, as the seven remaining couples perform a selection of routines from hit stage shows in a bid to secure their spot in the competition.

They'll be performing for regular judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke alongside guest judge Cynthia Erivo, standing in for Craig Revel Horwood.

Last weekend saw Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec lose their place in the dance off - who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Currently a total of seven celebs are remaining in the competition.

Those currently competing on the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast include influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, CBBC presenter Rhys StephensonMcFly star Tom Fletcher and soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Advertisements

Completing the current cast are Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, Bake Off star John Whaite and telly presenter AJ Odudu.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

Here's week 9's Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

AJ and Kai

Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rose and Giovanni

Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tilly and Nikita

Couple’s Choice to Revolting Children from Matilda

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Dan and Nadiya

Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

John and Johannes

Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rhys and Nancy

Jive to Footloose from Footloose

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tom and Amy

Couple’s Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 20 November at 6:35PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the bottom two couples based on judges' scores and viewer votes is revealed.

Advertisements

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Cynthia Erivo decide which couple will face their final curtain call and leave the competition for good.

There will also be a guest performance from the star of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.