I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up CONFIRMED as cast head to Wales

Who will be on the I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up? Here we round up the confirmed celebrities!

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here begins on Sunday, 21 November on ITV at 9PM.

Ant and Dec return to host the main show which this year will again be filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Meet the line up of contestants who are taking part in the 21st series...

Arlene Phillips - choreographer and director best known for her time as a Strictly Come Dancing judge.

Richard Madeley - TV presenter and broadcaster who is currently guest hosting Good Morning Britain

Matty Lee - Olympic diver who picked up a gold medal in Tokyo earlier this year alongside Tom Daley.

Frankie Bridge - The Saturdays popstar turned media personality and Loose Women panellist.

Naughty Boy - Music producer and songwriter, real name Shahid Khan.

Louise Minchin - broadcaster who most recently hosted BBC Breakfast for more than 20 years.

David Ginola - French former professional footballer turned pundit.

Danny Miller - Actor Danny Miller is best known for his role as Aaron Dingle in ITV's Emmerdale.

Snoochie Shy - Radio DJ and presenter who currently fronts her own show on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Kadeena Cox - Multiple gold winning Paralympian medallist.

Meanwhile two further contestants are rumoured to be joining the starting cast shortly after launch:

Adam Woodyatt - actor best known for his long running role of Ian Beale in BBC's EastEnders

Simon Gregson - actor who plays Steve McDonald on ITV's Coronation Street.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here started on Sunday, November 21at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will continue to air nightly for around three-or-so weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub.