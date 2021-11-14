Two Strictly Come Dancing professionals could be about to quit

Strictly Come Dancing could be about to lose two of its long-running professional dancers.

The current series may be the last one for two of the show's pros.

Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec are both said to be contemplating their futures on the BBC One programme.

Oti is Strictly's most successful professional having won back-to-back titles with Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey.

Meanwhile Aljaz is the show's current longest-serving male pro having joined in 2013's series which he won with Abbey Clancy. His dancer wife Janette Manrara stepped down from the pro line up this year to takeover hosting Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

The pair may leave the ballroom for other projects after the current series, sources have claimed to The Sun newspaper.

However currently nothing is confirmed for next year's professional line up with the 2021 season still having weeks to go.

Alongside Oti and Aljaz, the current professionals on Strictly Come Dancing are Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones, Giovanni Pernice, Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka Marquez.

Also on the professionals cast are Johannes Radebe, Graziano Di Prima, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Oti Mabuse, Amy Dowden and Luba Mushtuk.

The returning pros are joined by four new faces this year with Jowita Przystal, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Kai Widdrington completing the cast.

