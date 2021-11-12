Great British Bake Off to stay on Channel 4 until at least 2024

Channel 4 has signed a new deal with the makers of the Great British Bake Off.

The channel and producers Love Productions have announced a new three-year extension of the show until 2024.

Bake Off first aired on Channel 4 in 2017 having previously aired on BBC One between 2014 and 2016. The show originally launched in 2010 on BBC Two.

It is consistently one of the biggest shows for Channel 4 with the broadcaster revealing last year’s final watched by 11.5 million people while the current run is averaging 8.7 million viewers an episode

Richard McKerrow, Chief Executive Love Productions said today: “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years.

"Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer at Channel 4 added: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

"Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

Alongside the main show, the new deal also includes spin-offs Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

It also includes sister show The Great Pottery Throw Down which made its debut on Channel 4 earlier this year.

For now, the Great British Bake Off continues Tuesday nights at 8PM.

As well as watching on TV, you can catch up with episodes and specials online via All 4.