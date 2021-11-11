Strictly Come Dancing stars join Girlguiding teams for Children in Need

Stars of Strictly met Girlguiding teams this week as part of a BBC Children In Need fundraiser.

Professional dancers Dianne Buswell and Karen Hauer joined previous contestant and former Girlguiding member Saffron Barker to surprise Rainbows, Brownies and Guides in the Brentford Distric.

Ahead of Children In Need night on 19 November, the three Strictly stars met with Girlguiding members and had the chance to ‘judge’ the Strictly-inspired fundraising activities.

Money raised from the ‘Get Your Strictly On’ fundraiser is being split between Girlguiding’s national and local projects as well as BBC Children in Need.

Dianne Buswell, BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer said: “I had such a great time with the girls today and I was so impressed with how creatively the unit had added a ‘Strictly’ twist to their fundraiser!

“I was able to join in with some ace glitterball biscuit decorating and some brilliant dance moves for their danceathon – it is a ten from me, for sure! I am delighted to be able to support charities, like BBC Children in Need and Girlguiding, that are making such a difference to young lives.”

Karen Hauer, BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer added: “Wow – what a fantastic group of girls! It was so much fun to be able to celebrate and join in with the ‘Strictly’ inspired fundraising activities. It was a joy to see the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides giving 110% effort to raise money to benefit other children and young people across the country.”

Saffron Barker, previous Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former Brownie said: “As a former Brownie myself, it was wonderful to be able to visit a unit again and join in with their fundraising efforts ahead of the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

“I love how this year the girls are adding a ‘Strictly’ twist to their fundraising and it was so fun being reunited with Dianne and Karen to help them celebrate. I know first-hand how important Girlguiding units are and what a positive impact they can have and so it is a pleasure to be able to support Girlguiding and BBC Children in Need.”

For more information on BBC Children In Need or to donate, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk