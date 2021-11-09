Strictly's Anton Du Beke misses dancing - but hopes to stay as a judge

Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke admits he has been missing dancing on the BBC One show.

The dancer has swapped his role as a professional for a spot on the judging panel, standing in for Bruno Tonioli.

In a new interview, Anton confessed there had been moments he had missed being on the dancefloor.

He explained: "Especially when I see a number I wish I’d done, or hear a song and go, 'I’d love to have done that.'

"Like when Tom Fletcher danced a foxtrot to Fly Me To The Moon. I wanted to nudge him out of the way and have a dance with Amy [Dowden]."

However Anton told OK! Magazine he hoped to carry on judging.

He added: "I don’t think he’d have appreciated that. But I’m not missing the bit where they go, 'And not dancing next week is…' I’m loving coming back every week, so I’ll carry on judging please."

The BBC has yet to announce its plans for the judging panel going forward and Anton admitted he doesn't know what the future has in store for him on Strictly.

"To be honest, I haven’t got anything to say about that because it’s not a decision I can make," said the dancer. "We’ll leave that until next year I suppose. Ask me next year!"

Anton joins head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on the panel and has proved a hit with viewers.

He's stepping in for Bruno who could not take part this year due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

It was recently claimed that Bruno will not be a part of this year's Christmas special with Anton staying on the panel.

"This can only fuel further speculation that Bruno may not be returning next year and that Anton has seamlessly taken his place," a source told The Sun newspaper.

For now, Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

