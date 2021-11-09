Strictly Come Dancing 2021 spoilers: Week 8 songs and dances REVEALED

The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dances and songs have been revealed for this weekend's episode.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the latest live show this evening as the remaining eight celebs each dance a brand new routine.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be giving their marks on every aspect, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last Sunday saw Adam Peaty become the latest to bow out of the competition in the dance off result and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

Passing the halfway point of the contest, the pressure is on and no one wants to be in the bottom two.

Here is week 8's Strictly Come Dancing music, song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 8

AJ and Kai

Paso Doble to Game of Survival by Ruelle

Rose and Giovanni

Couple's Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson

Sara and Aljaž

Argentine Tango by No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand

Tilly and Nikita

Quickstep to I Won't Dance by Damita Jo

Dan and Nadiya

American Smooth to King of the Road by The Proclaimers

John and Johannes

Samba to Acuyuye by DLG

Rhys and Nancy

Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys

Tom and Amy

Viennese Waltz to Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

As things stand, Rose remains the current favourite to win the series.

However she faces plenty of competition at the half-way point of the contest, with AJ and John also tipped to make the final.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 13 November at 6:40PM, with the results show on Sunday 14, November at 7:20PM on BBC One.