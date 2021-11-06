tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 recap! Watch all of week seven's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 performances online (6 November)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Amy Dowden, Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
Here are all of the dances from week seven of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live once more in a bid to stay in the competition.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Adam and Katya

Dance: Jive
Song: Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
Judges' scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

 

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Samba
Song: Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

 

Tom and Amy

Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Quickstep
Song: What A Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers
Judges' scores: 34 (7, 9, 9, 9)

 

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Tango
Song: Kings & Queens by Ava Max
Judges' scores: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

 

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Classic by MKTO
Judges' scores: 28 (6, 7, 8, 7)

 

John and Johannes

Dance: Rumba
Song: Shape of My Heart by Sting
Judges' scores: 35 (8, 8, 10, 9)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Charleston
Song: Don't Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Quickstep
Song: 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

 

As always, the judges' marks from Saturday night will now be added to last week's scores and combined with the results from the latest public poll.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined rankings will find themselves having to dance again in Sunday night's results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.

