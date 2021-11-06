Strictly Come Dancing 2021 recap! Watch all of week seven's performances

Here are all of the dances from week seven of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live once more in a bid to stay in the competition.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Adam and Katya

Dance: Jive

Song: Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers

Judges' scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Samba

Song: Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson

Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Tom and Amy

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor

Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: What A Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers

Judges' scores: 34 (7, 9, 9, 9)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Tango

Song: Kings & Queens by Ava Max

Judges' scores: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Classic by MKTO

Judges' scores: 28 (6, 7, 8, 7)

John and Johannes

Dance: Rumba

Song: Shape of My Heart by Sting

Judges' scores: 35 (8, 8, 10, 9)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Charleston

Song: Don't Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Quickstep

Song: 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

As always, the judges' marks from Saturday night will now be added to last week's scores and combined with the results from the latest public poll.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined rankings will find themselves having to dance again in Sunday night's results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.