Freddie Flintoff has revealed he'd love to sign up for Strictly - so long as he can dance with Anton Du Beke.

The cricketer turned Top Gear star says he thinks Anton would make for the perfect partner.

"I can just imagine it, ‘Right, Anton, I’ll lead you, son’," Freddie told The Sun newspaper.

He added: "I reckon I could pick him up as well, no problem."

Whether or not we'll ever see Freddie and Anton in the ballroom together remains to be seen with Anton currently sitting in for Bruno Tonioli's place on the judges' panel.

The BBC has yet to officially announce its plans for next year with sources suggesting it may be the case that Anton takes over full time.

For now Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Meanwhile, Top Gear's new series has been confirmed to start on Sunday, 14 November at 8PM on BBC One.

Freddie joins Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness for five brand new episodes with highlights from the new series including the British GP, off-road EV caravanning and an international expedition to Iceland in British classics.

Plus: a tribute to legendary daredevil Eddie Kidd, the Lamborghini Huracán STO, Aston Victor and more...