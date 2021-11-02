It's Week SEVEN of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and here are all the dances, songs and music.
Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the latest live show on Saturday as the remaining nine celebs each dance a brand new routine.
As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be giving their marks on every aspect, while viewers take to the voting lines.
Last Sunday saw Judi Love become the latest to bow out of the competition after dancing off against Adam Peaty following the Halloween special. Now one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.
Once more, the two couples with the fewest combined judges' scores and viewer votes will face the dance off and the judges will decide who stays.
Here' are this week's Strictly Come Dancing song, music and dance list in full...
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances
AJ and Kai
Charleston to Don't Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls
Rose and Giovanni
Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson
Sara and Aljaž
Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
Tilly and Nikita
Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max
Adam and Katya
Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
Dan and Nadiya
Couple's Choice to Classic by MKTO
John and Johannes
Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting
Rhys and Nancy
Quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers
Tom and Amy
Paso Doble to Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor
The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor once more this week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One at 6:45PM on Saturday, 6 November.
And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show at 7:15PM on Sunday, 7 November on BBC One, featuring a special performance from musical guest The Script.