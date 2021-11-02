It's Week SEVEN of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and here are all the dances, songs and music.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present the latest live show on Saturday as the remaining nine celebs each dance a brand new routine.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be giving their marks on every aspect, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last Sunday saw Judi Love become the latest to bow out of the competition after dancing off against Adam Peaty following the Halloween special. Now one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

Once more, the two couples with the fewest combined judges' scores and viewer votes will face the dance off and the judges will decide who stays.

Here' are this week's Strictly Come Dancing song, music and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

AJ and Kai

Charleston to Don't Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls

Rose and Giovanni

Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson

Sara and Aljaž

Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Tilly and Nikita

Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max

Adam and Katya

Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers

Dan and Nadiya

Couple's Choice to Classic by MKTO



John and Johannes

Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting

Rhys and Nancy

Quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers

Tom and Amy

Paso Doble to Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor once more this week when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One at 6:45PM on Saturday, 6 November.

And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show at 7:15PM on Sunday, 7 November on BBC One, featuring a special performance from musical guest The Script.