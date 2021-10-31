'Leaked' Strictly Come Dancing voting figures 'reveal favourites to win'

Supposed leaked voting figures from Strictly Come Dancing have revealed the ones to beat.

Numbers from the public vote of the BBC One show claim to reveal four celebrities who are leading the way on this year's competition.

The Mail Online allege that the numbers show McFly star Tom Fletcher top of the pack with the most votes from viewers in last week's episode.

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Olympian Adam Peaty and TV chef John Whaite are said to join Tom at the top of the public rankings, with the four reportedly receiving 62% of all votes between them.

The BBC has never publicly revealed voting stats from the series, which are combined with the judges' marks to decide which couples face the dance off.

A spokesperson for the show branded the supposedly leaked figures "pure speculation".

The BBC previously said of the decision not to release voting figures for Strictly: "We invite you to vote for the dancers that you liked best, based on their performance in each show and during the series.

"Releasing voting figures could affect the way that people vote, and also have an impact on the participants. We therefore do not disclose the exact voting figures."

For now Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 7:15PM on BBC One with its latest results show.

It follows last night's Halloween special which saw the remaining ten celebs dance again for both judges and viewers.

At the end of the night, on top of the leaderboard was Rose and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice who performed a Tango that scored the first perfect 40 points of the series - the earliest in Strictly history a perfect mark has been awarded.

But in the bottom two of the judges' scoreboard were Judi Love and Sara Davies who received 25 and 23 marks respectively.

The marks will be added to this week's public vote results to determine which two celebs will have to dance again.

In the dance-off it'll be up to Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood to decide who goes. In case of a tie, as head judge Shirley has the deciding vote.

Alongside the result, there will be another epic group routine from the professionals and a special musical performance.

Picture: Amy Dowden, Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy