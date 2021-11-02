The Script to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

The Script will perform on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

The Script has been confirmed as the latest guest act on Sunday's Strictly results.

Advertisements

They will be performing on this weekend's show following the release of their latest album Tales from the Script: Greatest Hits.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom continues.

Couples still competing in 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up include Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova & Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

They're joined by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, Adam Peaty and Katya Jones & Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Every weekend the celebrity and professionals take to the dancefloor wanting to win over the panel and viewers at home.

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will return as judges joined by Anton Du Beke this series. Anton is sitting in for Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part this year as a result of ongoing travel restrictions.

In the results the lowest ranked couples will have to dance again before one is voted out.

Advertisements

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 6 November at 6:45PM.

The results show is on Sunday 7 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.