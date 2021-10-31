The fifth celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor, this time for the Halloween special.

They were out again to impress the viewers at home - as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Judi Love and Adam Peaty had to dance again and it was Judi who left Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week that was and Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones and Judi Love and her partner Graziano Di Prima.

Both couples performed their routines again, Adam and Katya performed their Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven. Then Judi and Graziano performed their Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "i think it’s a tough year for celebrities to sign up for Strictly, there is so much dance talent that you are competing with. All that being said, I have a personal preference and that personal preference, on their dance tonight, is Adam and Katya."

Motsi Mabuse added: "I have to say that dance off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor. The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple that I will be saving is Adam and Katya."

Anton Du Beke commented: "When these two couples danced these dances last night, I gave them the same mark. Watching them tonight, they both made mistakes, but the couple who pushed through with their routine in a stronger way is Adam and Katya."

Although her deciding vote was not needed, head judge Shirley said: "I agreed I would have saved Adam and Katya."

Speaking after her exit, Judi said: "Can I just say I’m taking Graz home! I will keep dancing. This has been an amazing experience, a life changing experience, I want to say thank you to all the professional dancers, the judges, the team, everybody!

"Graziano has supported me, stuck by me, and took me to a place I never thought I could go and so for that I love you so much. Thank you."

Graziano added: "She knows, basically. First of all, I’ve made a friend for life. She is one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, this woman has been in rehearsal every day, for every dance, given me 150%, and you know what I love the most, you are true, you are real, so thank you so much."

Judi and Graziano will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan Janette Manrara for their first interview live on Monday 1 November from 6:30PM on BBC Two.

The remaining nine couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 6 November at 6:45PM, with the results show on Sunday 7 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.