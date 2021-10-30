Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Halloween live show.

So far four couples have left the competition - and tonight the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

Advertisements

This weekend was the spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the year’s Halloween Special.

The remaining couples in the competition got into the Halloween spirit and hit the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Celebrities and Professional Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

As always, the judges decided who cast the best spell of the evening and their scores will be added to the viewers' votes in Sunday's results.

At the top of the leaderboard was Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice who performed a "epic" Tango that scored the first perfect 40 points of the series as even Craig whipped out his ten paddle.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington continued to impress with their "exquisite" Viennese Waltz winning 37 points while just behind was Tilly Ramsey who was told her Cha Cha with Nikita Kuzmin was her best dance so far.

Bouncing back from the dance off, Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu danced the Paso to score 33 points, matched by John Whaite & Johannes Radebe's Quickstep.

Advertisements

Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden closed the show with a Tango to score 29 marks from the judges, the same as Adam Peaty & Katya Jones' Viennese waltz, while Dan Walker's lobster-themed Jive was compared to a horror film by Craig as he scored 27.

Kai Widdrington, AJ Odudu - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Johannes Radebe, John Whaite - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

But in the bottom two of the judges' scoreboard were Judi Love and Sara Davies who received 25 and 23 marks respectively.

Returning after a week out, Judi & Graziano Di Prima's Cha Cha was described as "stompy" by Craig while Sara & Aljaž Skorjanec's couples choice failed to impress the panel.

They're at risk of facing the dance off where last week it was Ugo Monye who left Strictly Come Dancing.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard: Week 6's (Halloween) scores and results.

However viewer votes could well take them out of danger.

Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Sara Davies, Aljaz Skorjanec - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

The total judges' marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend? Tweet us @tellymix!

Advertisements

Remember, Strictly returns tomorrow (Sunday) night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from Gregory Porter and the judges will once again be putting Saturday night’s routines under the microscope.