Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be voted off this week?

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 Halloween special this weekend - and one more celebrity will be heading home.

All ten of the remaining celebrities will be taking to the dancefloor again tonight in a bid to impress judges and viewers.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will each give their marks which will be combined with votes from the public to determine the bottom two.

And Judi Love is the unlucky celebrity facing a nightmare this weekend after she was gambled into odds-on favourite to be the fifth contestant eliminated.

The Loose Women panellist was forced to miss last weekend’s performance but is now preparing to mark her return to the dancefloor with a Cha Cha to Olivia Newton-John’s Physical on the Halloween-themed weekend.

But Judi’s return is being haunted by a strong gamble, which makes her a red-hot favourite at 1/2 from 3/1 with BoyleSports to be handed her marching orders.

Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay are also deemed to be in some peril at 5/1 and 8/1 respectively, while Rhys Stephenson has been backed into 8/1 from 16/1 to be sent packing after surviving last week’s dance-off with Ugo Monye.

Rose Ayling-Ellis however continues to grow in popularity in the betting stakes and she has now gone odds-on for the first time to win the Glitterball trophy after being supported down to 1/2 from even money this week.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Judi Love has plenty to fear on Halloween weekend because punters have not been scared to back her for the chop. We’ve slashed her into odds-on at 1/2 from 3/1 as a result, so it appears she has it all to do to if she wants to keep her hopes alive."

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 continues Saturday at 7:10PM on BBC One with the results at 7:15PM on Sunday.