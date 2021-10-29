Judi Love has confirmed she will be back on Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Judi missed last weekend's live due to a positive Covid test but has been given the all clear to perform on Saturday night.

The comedian and pro partner Graziano Di Prima will perform the Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John as part of the Halloween special.

Speaking on It Takes Two on Friday, Judi said from rehearsals: "Babes I'm alright. I'm here, I got through it, the first couple of days were rough.

"My mindset was just being back on that dance floor and just making sure I'm back and everyone's safe and that's the main thing.

"As soon as I stepped onto that dancefloor I thought 'this is where I'm supposed to be'.

"I've missed it so much and it just brings back all these amazing memories over the past few weeks. It's Halloween week - I'm so happy to be back."

Meanwhile in a post on social media, Graziano said: "WE ARE BACK!! YEEEEEESSSSS!!!"

He added to his followers: "Hey guys! Finally we are back together! Are you ready for tomorrow?"

Other celebs currently still on the Strictly line up for Halloween week are telly presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, Bake Off star John Whaite and influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay.

They're joined by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, McFly's Tom Fletcher presenter Dan Walker and TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson.

Dances this week are set to include Dan and Nadiya doing the jive to Rock Lobster by the B-52s and Rose and Giovanni dancing a Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor once more this weekend when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 30 October at 7:10PM.

And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show on Sunday, 31 October at 7:15PM on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston