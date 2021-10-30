Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live in a Halloween themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

John and Johannes

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 9, 8)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Jive

Song: Rock Lobster by the B-52's

Judges' scores: 27 (5, 8, 7 7)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The Eve of the War by Jeff Wayne

Judges' scores: 33 (7, 9, 9, 8)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Queen of the Night by Whitney Houston

Judges' scores: 23 (4, 7, 6, 6)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Tango

Song: Shivers by Ed Sheeran

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton

Judges' scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Adam and Katya

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Judges' scores: 29 (6, 8, 8, 7)

Judi and Graziano

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Judges' scores: 27 (4, 7, 7, 7)

Tom and Amy

Dance: Tango

Song: Highway To Hell by AC/DC

Judges' scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)

As always, the judges' marks from this week be combined with the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM with the results plus a musical performance from Gregory Porter.