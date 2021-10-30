Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live in a Halloween themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
John and Johannes
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 9, 8)
AJ and Kai
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande
Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Jive
Song: Rock Lobster by the B-52's
Judges' scores: 27 (5, 8, 7 7)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: The Eve of the War by Jeff Wayne
Judges' scores: 33 (7, 9, 9, 8)
Sara and Aljaž
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Queen of the Night by Whitney Houston
Judges' scores: 23 (4, 7, 6, 6)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Tango
Song: Shivers by Ed Sheeran
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton
Judges' scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Adam and Katya
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven
Judges' scores: 29 (6, 8, 8, 7)
Judi and Graziano
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Physical by Olivia Newton-John
Judges' scores: 27 (4, 7, 7, 7)
Tom and Amy
Dance: Tango
Song: Highway To Hell by AC/DC
Judges' scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)
As always, the judges' marks from this week be combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM with the results plus a musical performance from Gregory Porter.