The Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples have been revealed for 2022.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV from January.

A total of 12 celebrities will be skating to impress the ice panel as well as the viewers at home.

Previously the full line up of pro skaters were revealed, with some familiar faces from the past series returning alongside a number of new skaters.

Now the full list of pairings have been confirmed...

Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples

12 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2022 were revealed earlier this year. Meet them and their pro partners below...

Love Island's Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson

S Club 7 Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield

Dancer Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Singer & dancer Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta

The Vamps' Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman

Popstar and actress Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

TV presenter Ria Hebden and Lukasz Rozycki

Rugby star Ben Foden and Robin Johnstone

Paralympic medalist Stef Reid and Andy Buchanan

Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Happy Mondays star Mark 'Bez' Barry and Angela Egan

BMX Olympic medallist Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

The new series of DOI will launch in 2022.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show typically airs Sunday nights from the start of January.

It's expected Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo will return to behind the judges' desk but it was previously announced that John Barrowman would not be a part of the next series.

As always, in each episode a cast of twelve celebs will hit the rink live with their pro skaters in a bid to win over the judges.

DOI airs on ITV.

Picture: ITV