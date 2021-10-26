All Star Musicals Christmas special line up of celebrities revealed!

All Star Musicals has revealed its line up of celebrities for its 2021 Christmas special.

The ITV series sees a group of famous faces go head to head as they compete to put on the best musical performance.

In the lead up to their big moment in the spotlight, the celebs receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

They'll be performing for a judging panel made up of West End stars Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas as well as a live studio audience.

All Star Musicals 2021 line up

Those taking part are presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Fern Britton said: "A chance to dress up and dance with a full orchestra! What a Christmas present!"

Ben Miller said: "I have new respect for musicals! After weeks of training I am nowhere near ready. In fact, I don’t know what I was thinking."

Gyles Brandeth said: "I can’t sing and I can’t dance, but I can dream! And this is a dream come true - being in a number in my favourite musical, My Fair Lady."

Anita Rani said: "What better time to come together to perform some show stopping musical hits on stage. It’s a festive treat that’s guaranteed to bring some sparkle to everyone’s living rooms this Christmas."

Catherine Tyldesley said: "I’m a huge musical theatre fan- so the chance to sing a song from the first musical I fell in love with is a dream come true. Really excited about the tuition too - a great chance to learn from the best"

And Radzi Chinyanganya said: "I cannot believe that I’ll be performing in front of the nation doing something that honestly terrifies and excites me in equal measure. I’m starting as a day one, hour one beginner, so I’m really going to be testing the skills of the fantastic musical coaches. I can’t really sing, I don’t normally dance, so what could possibly go wrong?!"

The celebs will be supported by a full West End ensemble as they perform numbers from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional including; Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show

Meanwhile there will be a special performance from one of the West End's biggest shows, plus an exclusive performance by Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the West End, of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

Plus, host John Barrowman will team up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor to open the show with a spectacular Greatest Showman medley.

All Star Musicals At Christmas will air this festive period on ITV and ITV Hub.

A second special will follow in 2022 with the line up to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV