Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Halloween songs and dances REVEALED!

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 Halloween special this weekend and here are all the dances and songs.

After a year out, the spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar is back for 2021.

Strictly's Halloween special sees the return of spiders, witches, broomsticks and ghosts to the Strictly ballroom.

If the celebrities thought the dancefloor was scary before, they’re in for an even bigger fright on Saturday as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present what promises to be a spine-tingling show and the remaining couples enter into the spirit of Halloween.

Deciding who has cast the best spell of the evening will be judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Anton Du Beke, who will score the remaining guys and ghouls.

In last Sunday night's latest Strictly show, Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse became the fourth celeb couple to be eliminated, leaving ten stars battling it out for victory.

Here is this week's Halloween Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Halloween / Week 6

AJ and Kai

Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Judi and Graziano

Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Rose and Giovanni

Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran

Sara and Aljaž

Couple's Choice to Queen of the Night by Whitney Houston

Tilly and Nikita

Cha Cha Cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton

Adam and Katya

Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Dan and Nadiya

Jive to Rock Lobster by the B-52's

John and Johannes

Quickstep to Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Rhys and Nancy

Paso Doble to The Eve of the War by Jeff Wayne

Tom and Amy

Tango to Highway to Hell by AC/DC

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor once more this weekend when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 30 October at 7:10PM.

And one more celebrity will leave in the latest results show on Sunday, 31 October at 7:15PM on BBC One.

There’ll also be a dark and dramatic group dance from the Strictly professionals, as well as a musical performance from Gregory Porter.