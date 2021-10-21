Judi Love will miss this weekend's episode of Strictly Come Dancing, it's been announced.

The BBC today (Thursday, 21 October) announced that due to a positive Covid test, Judi will not perform in Saturday's live show.

All going well she will be able to return to the competition next weekend.

A Strictly spokesperson said in a short statement: "Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

In a post on social media, Judi write: "Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I willl not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with Covid 19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes #JudiLove #Strictly."

Judi is the second of this year's celebs to test positive for Covid. Tom Fletcher and his pro partner Amy Dowden both tested positive at the start of the competition, missing the second week.

Meanwhile last week saw Robert Webb forced to withdraw completely due to ill health while Ugo Monye was unable to dance because of a bad back. He will return to perform this Saturday night.

Strictly airs at 7:05PM this Saturday night on BBC One with the results on Sunday from 7:15pM.

Other celebs currently still on the line up are telly presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, Bake Off star John Whaite and influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay.

They're joined by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Elli, presenter Dan Walker and TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson.

Each week the celebrity and professional couples take to the ballroom wanting to excite the panel and fans.

All the performances will be marked by the Strictly panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse before fans vote.

On Sunday night the bottom two couples will go head to head in the dance off before one is voted off.

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

