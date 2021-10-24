The latest celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results.

Rhys Stephenson and Ugo Monye had to dance again and it was Ugo Monye who was voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

Sunday's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

In last night's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week that was Ugo Monye and his partner Oti Mabuse and Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu.

Both couples performed their routines again. Ugo and Oti performed their Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic. Then Rhys and Nancy performed their American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Bublé, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I just want to say I have the greatest respect for every celebrity who is brave enough to come on this show and bare their heart and soul to the nation, it takes guts. But, the couple I’d like to save is Rhys and Nancy."

Motsi Mabuse said: "I feel from the two couples, one couple was definitely stronger in this performance and I will save Rhys and Nancy."

Anton Du Beke said: "Well, it so often turns out that the dance off seems to instil something in the couples and they’ve produced their best performances. So, on that performance alone, I’m going to give it to Rhys and Nancy."

Although her casting vote was not needed, Shirley Ballas said she would have also decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

Speaking about his time on the show, Ugo said: ‘I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that. There’s lots of people that I would love to say thank you to. Oti, firstly, just for putting up with me. She said she wanted a challenge and she got one!

"To everyone else that’s in the competition, it’s truly incredible and I wish you all the very best of luck. To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments."

Oti was then asked if she had any words for her partner and said: "I stand here in this very moment feeling very, very grateful. I am so grateful to be partnered with you. Thank you for having me as a teacher, as a trainer.

"Seeing you through your injury, I appreciate every single moment that you’ve given to me. I am grateful for the show. To say I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful to [Ugo], thank you, thank you, thank you."

Ugo and Oti will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first interview live on Monday, 25 October from 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, the remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week for a Halloween special.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 30 October at 7:10PM with the results show on Sunday, 31 October at 7:15PM.