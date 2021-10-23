tellymix
Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 recap! Watch all of week five's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 performances online (23 October)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Keiron McCarron
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live for the fifth time this series.

Advertisements

However Judi Love did not dance this week. All being well, she will be back in the competition next Saturday.

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances - here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively...

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel
Judges' scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

 

Adam and Katya

Dance: Samba
Song: Faith by George Michael
Judges' scores: 29 (7, 7, 8, 7)

 

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Rumba
Song: You're Still The One by Shania Twain
Judges' scores: 25 (4, 7, 7, 7)

Advertisements

 

Tom and Amy

Dance: Salsa
Song: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Judges' scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

 

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Little Things by One Direction
Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

 

AJ and Kai

Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
Judges' scores: 35 (8, 8, 10, 9)

 

Ugo and Oti

Dance: Rumba
Song: Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Judges' scores: 20 (3, 6, 5, 6)

Advertisements

 

John and Johannes

Dance: Charleston
Song: Milord by Édith Plaf
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)

 

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Fallin' by Alicia Keys
Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

 

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: American Smooth
Song: I've Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

 

The judges' marks from this Saturday will now be added to the results from the latest public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook