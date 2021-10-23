Strictly Come Dancing 2021 recap! Watch all of week five's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live for the fifth time this series.
However Judi Love did not dance this week. All being well, she will be back in the competition next Saturday.
As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances - here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively...
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel
Judges' scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Adam and Katya
Dance: Samba
Song: Faith by George Michael
Judges' scores: 29 (7, 7, 8, 7)
Sara and Aljaž
Dance: Rumba
Song: You're Still The One by Shania Twain
Judges' scores: 25 (4, 7, 7, 7)
Tom and Amy
Dance: Salsa
Song: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Judges' scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Little Things by One Direction
Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
AJ and Kai
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
Judges' scores: 35 (8, 8, 10, 9)
Ugo and Oti
Dance: Rumba
Song: Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Judges' scores: 20 (3, 6, 5, 6)
John and Johannes
Dance: Charleston
Song: Milord by Édith Plaf
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Fallin' by Alicia Keys
Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: American Smooth
Song: I've Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
The judges' marks from this Saturday will now be added to the results from the latest public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.