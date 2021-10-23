Strictly Come Dancing 2021 recap! Watch all of week five's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining couples performing live for the fifth time this series.

However Judi Love did not dance this week. All being well, she will be back in the competition next Saturday.

As always, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances - here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively...

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel

Judges' scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

Adam and Katya

Dance: Samba

Song: Faith by George Michael

Judges' scores: 29 (7, 7, 8, 7)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Rumba

Song: You're Still The One by Shania Twain

Judges' scores: 25 (4, 7, 7, 7)

Tom and Amy

Dance: Salsa

Song: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Judges' scores: 34 (8, 9, 9, 8)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Little Things by One Direction

Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Judges' scores: 35 (8, 8, 10, 9)

Ugo and Oti

Dance: Rumba

Song: Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Judges' scores: 20 (3, 6, 5, 6)

John and Johannes

Dance: Charleston

Song: Milord by Édith Plaf

Judges' scores: 38 (9, 9, 10, 10)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Fallin' by Alicia Keys

Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: American Smooth

Song: I've Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé

Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

The judges' marks from this Saturday will now be added to the results from the latest public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM.