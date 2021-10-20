tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour tickets, dates and venues - on sale now!

Live Strictly Come Dancing tour tickets on sale now

Posted by Josh Darvill
strictly come dancing live tour
The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live tour has been confirmed and here's all you need to know.

Following the start of the 2021 series on TV, first details for next year's live tour have been announced as tickets go on sale and dates are revealed.

The Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour is waltzing back on the road from January next year for 33 supersized sequin-filled shows across the country.

Strictly 2022 tour tickets, dates and venues

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing tour will run in January and February and visit the UK’s biggest arenas in Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.


Book tickets Birmingham Utilita Arena
20 January 2022

Book tickets Birmingham Utilita Arena
21 January 2022

Book tickets Birmingham Utilita Arena
22 January 2022

Book tickets Birmingham Utilita Arena
23 January 2022

Book tickets Leeds First Direct Arena
25 January 2022

Book tickets Leeds First Direct Arena
26 January 2022

Book tickets Newcastle Utilita Arena
27 January 2022

Book tickets Newcastle Utilita Arena
28 January 2022

Book tickets Manchester Ao Arena
29 January 2022

Book tickets Manchester Ao Arena
30 January 2022

Book tickets Sheffield Utilita Arena
01 February 2022

Book tickets Sheffield Utilita Arena
02 February 2022

Book tickets Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
03 February 2022

Book tickets Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
04 February 2022

Book tickets Glasgow SSE Hydro
05 February 2022

Book tickets Glasgow SSE Hydro
06 February 2022

Book tickets Glasgow SE Hydro
07 February 2022

Book tickets Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
09 February 2022

Book tickets Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
10 February 2022

Book tickets London The O2 Arena
11 February 2022

Book tickets London The O2 Arena
12 February 2022

Book tickets London The O2 Arena
13 February 2022

Who's on the Strictly Come Dancing tour line up?

The Strictly live tour sees a host of the celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series will waltz around the country.

They'll be performing for a panel of judges and the audience in the arena who will be able to vote for their favourite and crown a winner in each show.

The line up of performers and professionals for the 2022 tour is currently still to be announced.

