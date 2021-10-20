Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tour tickets, dates and venues - on sale now!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live tour has been confirmed and here's all you need to know.

Following the start of the 2021 series on TV, first details for next year's live tour have been announced as tickets go on sale and dates are revealed.

The Strictly Come Dancing UK Arena Tour is waltzing back on the road from January next year for 33 supersized sequin-filled shows across the country.

Strictly 2022 tour tickets, dates and venues

The 2022 Strictly Come Dancing tour will run in January and February and visit the UK’s biggest arenas in Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

Book tickets Birmingham Utilita Arena



Book tickets Leeds First Direct Arena



Book tickets Newcastle Utilita Arena



Book tickets Manchester Ao Arena



Book tickets Sheffield Utilita Arena



Book tickets Liverpool M&S Bank Arena



Book tickets Glasgow SSE Hydro



Book tickets Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Book tickets London The O2 Arena



Who's on the Strictly Come Dancing tour line up?

The Strictly live tour sees a host of the celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series will waltz around the country.

They'll be performing for a panel of judges and the audience in the arena who will be able to vote for their favourite and crown a winner in each show.

The line up of performers and professionals for the 2022 tour is currently still to be announced.