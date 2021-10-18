Adam Peaty and Katya Jones say intense Strictly dance was 'just acting'

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones have insisted that their steamy performance on Strictly at the weekend was 'just acting'.

In Saturday's episode the pair performed the first Argentine Tango of the series to Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac.

Adam bounced back from being bottom on the scoreboard the previous week to earning his highest marks of the series so far with 32 points.

And the pair got a lot of viewers talking about an apparent 'moment' between Adam and Katya at the end of their dance.

However chatting on Radio 2 today with Zoe Ball the duo insisted it was nothing more than them trying to impress the judges.

Asked if the intense moment at the end of their routine was 'just acting', they agreed with Katya sharing: "The judges kept saying we’re not connecting the emotion to the dance, there’s got to be more connection.

"So they were very specific about keeping the intensity throughout the entire dance and at the end just keeping that intensity."

Adam meanwhile said: "It’s being believable, isn’t it? You don’t want to do a dance like that and not do it justice because you haven’t switched on right at the end.

"So it’s being believable, and that’s what I think some people get carried away with. But, hey ho, that’s life, isn’t it?’

He added: "It's easy to get lost in the moment with the adrenaline, because I get so much adrenaline when performing, especially when she was on my shoulders and my arms were open.

"I looked at the other celebs that side of the room and I was like, 'Yes, I am good here.'

"Then my head was like, 'Calm down, calm down, because I'm not finished yet.'

"There was so much emotion at the end, and when we finished Katya made a noise."

On Sunday's results Adam and Katya sailed through to the next round as Greg Wise became the latest celebrity to leave.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Picture: Katya Jones, Adam Peaty - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy