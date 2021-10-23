Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back tonight - what time does it start and who's dancing what?
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this weekend, as the quest to lift the Glitterball Trophy continues.
The 11 remaining couples will each take to the floor in a bid to impress the judging panel: Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.
As the competition reaches its fifth week, the judges will be looking for the couples to really show what they are capable of. After the judges have given their scores, the public will have the chance to cast their votes.
The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will face the dreaded dance-off on Sunday’s Results show.
Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up
Eleven celebs are left in the contest after five weeks however comedian Judi Love will not be dancing this week due to a positive Covid test. All being well, she will return to the competition next week.
The remaining celebs on the current line up are TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, actor, and chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Tilly Ramsay, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies MBE, cookery author John Whaite and McFly's Tom Fletcher.
Joining them are TV presenter AJ Odudu, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, former England rugby player and pundit Ugo Monye and gold-medal Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dances and songs - Week 5
In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:
AJ and Kai: Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Judi and Graziano: Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Rose and Giovanni: Viennese Waltz to Fallin' by Alicia Keys
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Sara and Aljaž: Rumba to You're Still The One by Shania Twain
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Tilly and Nikita: Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Adam and Katya: Samba to Faith by George Michael
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Dan and Nadiya: Viennese Waltz to She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
John and Johannes: Charleston to Milord by Édith Plaf
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Rhys and Nancy: American Smooth to I've Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Tom and Amy: Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Ugo and Oti: Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?
Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 23 October at 7:05PM.
The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the fourth results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and as the fourth couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.
This weekend's musical performance comes from Craig David and MNEK.
The remaining couples will go forward to next weekend’s spooktacular Halloween special.