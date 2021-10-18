Celebs Go Dating returns to E4 in 2022 with a brand new series

Celebs Go Dating will return for a landmark tenth series in 2022 on E4.

The last series of the show saw a special version with Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion offering up a new take on the now regular format.

E4 has today (18 October) announced that a brand new series will air in 2022 with all-new celebs and a supercharged agency makeover.

The channel shares: "The series will feature plenty of new challenges, memorable dating excursions and more chances than ever to find the perfect connection, all-new Celebs Go Dating is sure to be its most dramatic series yet.

"Viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of dating highs and lows, bombshell moments, and plenty of laughs.

"After weeks of multiple dates and mentoring, the Celebs will be asked to choose their final date to take away on a romantic couple’s getaway.

Sarah Tyekiff, Head of Unscripted Programming at producers Lime Pictures said: “It’s been a long time coming for our celebs to get back out in the real-world and date potential suitors. We can’t wait to see how their dating skills cope now they are outside the confines of their own homes and back out on the town.

"This brand-new series is going to be the biggest test yet as we set out to ramp up the dates creating more challenges and compatibility tests, putting our celebrities through their paces as they get closer to finding love.”

Vivienne Molokwu, Commissioning Editor, Channel 4 added: “If you’re single, 2021 has made looking for love very complicated and it hasn’t been any easier if you’re a celeb. For 2022, we’re reopening everyone’s favourite celebrity dating agency to help celebs get back into the dating game and maybe even find the one.

"Celebs Go Dating has been entertaining fans for years and we can’t wait to show the audience what we’ve got in store for our famous faces this time around. From frisky first dates to glamourous getaways - this series promises to be full of surprises - for the celebs and the viewers.”

The new series will air on E4 in 2022.

An exact start date and celebrity line up is to be announced.

You can catch up on past series of Celebs Go Dating on All 4 here while Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is available here.