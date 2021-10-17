Adam Peaty and Katya Jones' latest Strictly Come Dancing performance has got everyone talking.

In Saturday's episode the pair performed the first Argentine Tango of the series to Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac.

Adam bounced back from being bottom on the scoreboard last week to earning his highest marks of the series so far with 32 points.

Anton Du Beke praised the "most impressive sequence of lifts I've ever seen" while Craig Revel Horwood was left enthused by the theatrical routine.

But what got most viewers talking was an apparent 'moment' between Adam and Katya at the end of their dance.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to react to the pair's chemistry after the powerful performance.

One wrote: "Adam definitely nearly kissed Katya at the end there #Strictly"

Another reacted: "Did Adam and Katya just nearly kiss?! #Strictly"

A third added: "So… everyone will be voting for Katya and Adam tonight, to see how that little moment plays out? Kiss markSee-no-evil monkey #Strictly"

However others saw things somewhat differently, with one writing: "OK... I've rewatched the Adam/Katya "final moment" and I honestly think he was just coming out of character and "back in the room". #strictly."

For now we have to wait and see what's next for Adam and Katya ahead of the latest results.

Strictly Come Dancing returns tonight at 7:10PM on BBC One as the bottom ranked celebs dance off and one is sent home.

This week's judges' marks will be combined with the latest public vote to determine who is in the bottom two.

On Saturday night Sara Davies topped the leaderboard after scoring her highest marks of the series so far with 36 points for a Tango with pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec.

Meanwhile Ranking last in the judges' scores this week was actor Greg Wise who danced a Samba to the Macarena, scoring a total of 19 points.

Craig quipped that Greg looked as though he had "just come out of a double hip replacement" - although did give a 10 out of 10 for the shirt.

Picture: BBC