Tilly Ramsay dismisses Strictly curse with 'good friend' Nikita Kuzmin

Tilly Ramsay says she won't fall victim to the so-called Strictly Come Dancing curse.

The TV personality and social media star, daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, is currently dancing on the BBC One series with pro partner Nikita Kuzmin.

And this week Tilly insisted the pair were "just good friends" amid talk of Strictly's 'curse'.

She said: "We’re just having fun. I think people are just obsessed with the curse but don’t seem to realise we can be just good friends. And that’s all we are.

"People seem to forget that. I said from the start that I am here to learn to dance and that’s it."

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Nikita added: "Whatever is being said about us, we’re focused on our own dancing and that’s what matters to us.

"We are really happy just to dance and just to have fun. It’s like two good friends met for Strictly!"

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday night on BBC One.

This week Tilly and Nikita will perform the Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Other celebs on the show are business guru and TV personality Sara Davies MBE, comedian and TV personality Judi Love, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and TV presenter and chef John Whaite.

Joining them are former England rugby player and pundit Ugo Monye, McFly's Tom Fletcher and presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker.

Finishing the 2021 cast are gold-medal Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE, TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and telly presenter AJ Odudu.

In each show the couples take to the dancefloor willing to thrill the judges and those watching.

All the performances will be scored by the Strictly Come Dancing panel line up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas before viewers at home can vote.

You can watch the series online via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston