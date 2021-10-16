Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

So far two couples have been voted out of the competition and another elimination looms this week.

Once again, the celebs and their pro partners must impress ballroom bigwigs Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, who will be watching their every move before passing their verdicts.

The voting lines will then open and the viewers' votes will be added to the judges' scores to decide who is in the bottom two. Both couples will reprise their routine in the dance-off on Sunday night’s Results show.

Ahead of tonight's live show at 7:10PM on BBC One, here's all you need to know...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Eleven celebrity couples will perform tonight after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury has left Ugo unable to dance this week. Unlike Robert, it's expected Ugo will return next week.

The remaining celebs in the competition dancing this evening are soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and telly presenter AJ Odudu, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, gold-medal Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE and comic and presenter Judi Love.

Completing the line up tonight are Dragons' Den's Sara Davies, singer Tom Fletcher, cookery author John Whaite, influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dances and songs - Week 4

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles for this evening are as follows:

Adam & Katya: Argentine Tango to Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac

AJ & Kai: Samba to Don't Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Dan & Nadiya: Cha Cha Cha to U Can't Touch This/Superfreak by MC Hammer/Rick James

Greg & Karen: Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio

John & Johannes: American Smooth to I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by George Michael and Aretha Franklin

Judi & Graziano: Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey

Rhys & Nancy: Salsa to Butter by BTS

Rose & Giovanni: Cha Cha Cha to Raspberry Beret by Prince

Sara & Aljaž: Tango to Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel

Tilly & Nikita: Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 16 October at 7:10PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the same time of 7:10PM with the third results of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the next couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the next to say their goodbyes.

Plus, Irish pop group Westlife will be performing.