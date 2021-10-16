Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 latest live show.

So far two couples have left the competition - and tonight (16 October) the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

The pairs once again tried to impress ballroom bigwigs Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, who were watching their every move before passing their verdicts.

Eleven celebrity couples took to the dancefloor after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury left Ugo unable to dance this week.

Topping this week's leaderboard was Sara Davies who scored her highest marks of the series so far with 36 points for her Tango with pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec. Craig described the routine as "spectacular" saying there was little he could see wrong with it.

Also getting high marks this week was Tilly Ramsay who split the panel with her Paso - Craig said it lacked drama but the other judges loved it, with both Anton and Shirley awarding 9 out of 10 for a total of 32 points.

That score was matched by Adam Peaty who danced the first Argentine Tango of the series with pro partner Katya Jones. Anton praised the "most impressive sequence of lifts I've ever seen" while Craig was left enthused by the theatrical routine.

Elsewhere, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu's "refreshing" Salsa was awarded 31 points just ahead of last week's scoreboard leaders John Whaite and Johannes Radebe who received 29 points for their American Smooth.

Tom Fletcher also scored 29 points for a Foxtrot that had Anton on his feet and AJ Odudu had 28 marks for her Samba, while a "cheeky" Cha Cha from Rose Ayling-Ellis scored 27 and Dan Walker's Cha Cha to U Can't Touch This received 26 marks.

Meanwhile, Judi Love attempted to bounce back from her appearance in the dance off last weekend, where it was Katie McGlynn who left Strictly. Her Waltz was praised for its emotion but criticised for its technique, scoring 24 points to leave the comedian second from bottom of the leaderboard.

Ranking last in the judges' scores this week was actor Greg Wise who danced a Samba to the Macarena, scoring a total of 19 points. Craig quipped that Greg looked as though he had "just come out of a double hip replacement" - although did give a 10 out of 10 for the shirt.

As always, the judges' scores are only half the story.

The judges' marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:10PM.

This week the Strictly pros come together to wow the audience with an electric group performance while Westlife will perform in the studio.