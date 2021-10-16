Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the couples again performing live for the fourth time this series.

Advertisements

Eleven celebrity couples took to the dancefloor after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury left Ugo unable to dance this week.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Rose & Giovanni

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Raspberry Beret by Prince

Judges' scores: 27 (7, 6, 6, 8)

Tom & Amy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra

Judges' scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)

Tilly & Nikita

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Judges' scores: 32 (6, 8, 9, 9)

Advertisements

Greg & Karen

Dance: Samba

Song: Macarena by Los Del Rio

Judges' scores: 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)

John & Johannes

Dance: American Smooth

Song: I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by George Michael and Aretha Franklin

Judges' scores: 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Rhys & Nancy

Dance: Salsa

Song: Butter by BTS

Judges' scores: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

Sara & Aljaž

Dance: Tango

Song: Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel

Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Advertisements

Dan & Nadiya

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: U Can't Touch This/Superfreak by MC Hammer/Rick James

Judges' scores: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Judi & Graziano

Dance: Waltz

Song: Hero by Mariah Carey

Judges' scores: 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)

Adam & Katya

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac

Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

AJ & Kai

Dance: Samba

Song: Don't Go Yet by Camila Cabello

Judges' scores: 28 (5, 7, 8, 8)

The judges' marks from this week be combined with the results from the latest public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:10PM. This week will see a special performance from Westlife.