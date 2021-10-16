Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the couples again performing live for the fourth time this series.
Eleven celebrity couples took to the dancefloor after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury left Ugo unable to dance this week.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Rose & Giovanni
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Raspberry Beret by Prince
Judges' scores: 27 (7, 6, 6, 8)
Tom & Amy
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra
Judges' scores: 29 (7, 8, 7, 7)
Tilly & Nikita
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela
Judges' scores: 32 (6, 8, 9, 9)
Greg & Karen
Dance: Samba
Song: Macarena by Los Del Rio
Judges' scores: 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)
John & Johannes
Dance: American Smooth
Song: I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) by George Michael and Aretha Franklin
Judges' scores: 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)
Rhys & Nancy
Dance: Salsa
Song: Butter by BTS
Judges' scores: 31 (8, 8, 7, 8)
Sara & Aljaž
Dance: Tango
Song: Por Una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel
Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Dan & Nadiya
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: U Can't Touch This/Superfreak by MC Hammer/Rick James
Judges' scores: 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)
Judi & Graziano
Dance: Waltz
Song: Hero by Mariah Carey
Judges' scores: 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)
Adam & Katya
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Tango in the Night by Fleetwood Mac
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
AJ & Kai
Dance: Samba
Song: Don't Go Yet by Camila Cabello
Judges' scores: 28 (5, 7, 8, 8)
The judges' marks from this week be combined with the results from the latest public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:10PM. This week will see a special performance from Westlife.