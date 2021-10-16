Will Bruno Tonioli return to Strictly Come Dancing as Anton du Beke takes over?

Anton Du Beke is stepping in for Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing this year - but will it be permanent?

Professional dancer Anton has joined the Strictly panel for 2021, taking the place of Bruno who cannot appear due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

Advertisements

Anton joins head judge Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on the panel and has proved a hit with viewers.

As yet the BBC has not confirmed its plans going forward with a source telling The Sun newspaper that bosses had a "tough choice to make".

An insider told the newspaper: "Anton is loving his stint as a judge and producers are delighted with the job he’s been doing standing in for Bruno.

"That said Bruno is a one-off and everybody expects to see him back. Producers will then have a tough choice to make."

The source went on to claim that Anton would likely be invited to return as a professional dancer should Bruno return as a judge.

However they added: "Once you’ve been a judge and decided who stays and goes it is very tricky to make that step back into the competition and take part against all the other dancers. Anton’s a professional so would make the best of the situation but it wouldn’t be an easy transition."

Advertisements

Speaking earlier this year on first joining the show, Anton said: "My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly."

Having been a pro since the very first series, he added: "It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me."

Meanwhile Bruno recently said he didn't know if he'll be back next year.

In an interview in July, he said: "It’s totally up to them. If there’s no Covid and they want me, I’ll be back. But they may say, ‘Anton was great, we don’t need you’"

Bruno continued: “I’ll do something else. It’s like James Bond actors, I’ve done my stint. You cannot be desperate, if you start down that path you’ll go insane. I won’t be second best.

“I worked my butt off for a very long time and I wouldn’t do anything if I didn’t feel comfortable. I’m not one for compromise.”

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy