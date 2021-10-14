Westlife to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Westlife are to perform on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Also on the latest show, there will be a glorious brand new routine from the professionals.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this weekend, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom continues.

Those currently still on the Strictly Come Dancing line up include Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova & Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

More pairings are Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin and Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

Concluding the remaining 2021 couples are Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer, Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and Adam Peaty and Katya Jones.

In each show the couples take to the floor wanting to win over the judges and viewers.

Every performance will be critiqued by Strictly judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood before those at home get their say.

Combined, the judges' scores and viewer votes decide who will be in the bottom two and have to fight for their place in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 16 October at 7PM and Sunday, 17 October at 7:10PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Alongside the main show, spin-off It Takes Two airs weekdays at 6:30PM on BBC Two.