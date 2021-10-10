Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing went to the movies, and the celebrity dancers and their professional partners gave their best Hollywood-inspired performances.

The remaining fourteen couples each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home - as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Tonight, Katie McGlynn and Judi Love had to dance again and it was Katie who left Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week, that was Katie McGlynn and professional partner Gorka Marquez and Judi Love and her partner Graziano Di Prima.

Both couples performed their routines again: Judi Love and her dance partner Graziano performed their Charleston to When You’re Good to Mama from Chicago. Then Katie McGlynn and her dance partner Gorka performed their American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from Cruella, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Judi and Graziano: “Well I think both couples did really well, and improved in the dance off itself, but there was one couple for me who shone brighter in the performance, and that is Judi and Graziano.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Judi and Graziano: “I think this is getting tougher and tougher every year, it was so close, it was a really hard decision to take, but I am just going to go with the overall positive picture which was more dance intensive, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Katie and Gorka: “It really is not the nicest part of the show. I thought that both the couples danced very very well, their performances they gave this evening were very very strong. I just felt that one couple was cleaner than the other, and one couple made a very slight mistake. Because of that I am going to save Katie and Gorka.”

With two votes to one, it was then up to Head Judge Shirley Ballas to decide which couple would stay in the competition with the casting vote. She decided to save Judi and Graziano.

Shirley said: “This is always a tough part of the job. Both couples gave it their very very best, I didn’t see any mistakes from either one, both beautiful performances. I am going to go with the one that I felt had more edge and more rhythm to me, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”

Following her exit, Katie said: "I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella, and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.

"Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend. Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we have had so much fun."

Gorka added: "I have loved it, the love that she has for the show.

"I think talking for myself, and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn’t just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes our job enjoyable and easy. That’s what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, it’s been incredible.”

The remaining thirteen couples will take to the dancefloor again next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One at 7PM.

Katie and Gorka Kevin will live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan Clark-Neal for their first interview live on Monday 11 October from 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.