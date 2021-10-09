Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Movie week.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted Strictly Come Dancing’s first themed week this evening as the 14 remaining couples performed routines inspired by some of the greatest films of all time.

Advertisements

Tonight's episode opened with a homage to period movies, as the professional dancers performed a magical cinematic group routine.

After Nina Wadia became the first celebrity to leave last weekend, the pressure was on for the remaining celebrities and their pro partners as they took to the dancefloor in a bid to impress the judges, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Landing top of the leaderboard this week were John Whaite and Johannes Radebe with a near-perfect 39 out of 40 for their Pirates Of The Caribbean themed Paso Doble. Craig described the routine as "seriously hot" while Anton said it was "the best thing I've seen all night".

Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

The pair weren't the only ones to score 10s this week with Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu ranking second with 37 points for their Couple's Choice routine which Craig said was "just incredible."

Others doing well in Movies week were Rose Ayling-Ellis who scored 36 points for her "simply beautiful" Foxtrot with Giovanni Pernice while AJ Odudu continued to impress with 35 points for a "pure quality" American Smooth.

Meanwhile, after a week out due to sickness, Tom Fletcher made his return to the ballroom with a Jive that scored 32 points.

Advertisements

Amy Dowden, Tom Fletcher - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Adam Peaty, Katya Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

At the other end of the leaderboard, an "awkward" Samba left Adam Peaty and pro partner Katya Jones at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 20 points, one place below Dan Walker who scored 21 for his Foxtrot after a series of mistakes.

Katie McGlynn, who was in the dance-off last week, made a comeback with 24 points for an American Smooth themed on Cruella.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard: Week 3 scores and results.

However the judges' marks are only one half of the story.

The judges' marks from the live show will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Gorka Marquez, Katie McGlynn - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

After appearing in the dance off last weekend, Katie is tipped to face the bottom two again but will the judges give her another chance?

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tonight? Tweet us @tellymix!

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:10PM.

Alongside the results, the Strictly professional dancers will showcase their talent in a brand new group routine themed on In The Heights.

Advertisements

Plus, Ben Platt will be singing You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen.

Picture: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Celebrities and Professional Dancers - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy