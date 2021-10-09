It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 third live show tonight and here are all the dances and songs - SPOILERS!

Lights, camera, action! Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host Strictly Come Dancing’s movie week tonight as the 14 fabulous couples perform routines inspired by some of the greatest films of all time.

After saying goodbye to the first couple last weekend when Nina Wadia was sent home, the pressure is building for the remaining celebrities and their professional dancers as they take to the dancefloor in a bid to impress the judges, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

The fourteen celebs currently in the competition include soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis, presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker, CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and actress Katie McGlynn.

They're joined by Loose Women regular Judi Love, singer-songwriter and musician Tom Fletcher, Olympian Adam Peaty MBE, entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies MBE and actor, comedian & author Robert Webb.

Concluding this season's current cast are influencer, chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, TV chef John Whaite, broadcaster and sports pundit Ugo Monye and telly presenter AJ Odudu.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

Adam and Katya: Rumba to I See You by Leona Lewis, from Avatar

AJ and Kai: American Smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston, from The Bodyguard

Dan and Nadiya: Foxtrot to Once Upon a Dream by Seth MacFarlane, from Sleeping Beauty

Greg and Karen: Paso Doble to The James Bond Theme by Monty Norman, from James Bond

John and Johannes: Paso Doble to He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean

Judi and Graziano: Charleston to When You're Good to Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs, from Chicago

Katie and Gorka: American Smooth to Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven (Dr John version), from Cruella

Rhys and Nancy: Couple's Choice to Spiderman Main Theme by P. Webster and J. Harris, from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Robert and Dianne: Quickstep to The Muppet Show Theme by The Muppets, from The Muppets Movie

Rose and Giovanni: Foxtrot to Rose's Theme by James Horner, from Titanic

Sara and Aljaž: Samba to Best Years of Our Lives by Modern Romance, from Shrek

Tilly and Nikita: Jive to Nicest Kids in Town by James Marsden, from Hairspray

Tom and Amy: Jive to Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry, from Back To The Future

Ugo and Oti: Couple's Choice to You're Welcome by Dwayne Johnson, from Moana

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 9 October at 6:45PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:10PM with the second results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021and as the second couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

Plus, Ben Platt will be in the studio for a performance of You Will Be Found from the Dear Evan Hansen movie.