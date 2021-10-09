Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 14 couples performing live for the third time this series with a Movie themed special.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Judi and Graziano

Dance: Charleston

Song: When You're Good To Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs from Chicago

Judges' scores: 24 (4, 7, 7, 6)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Once Upon a Dream by Seth MacFarlane from Sleeping Beauty

Judges' scores: 21 (3, 5, 7, 6)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Samba

Song: Best Years of Our Lives by Modern Romance from Shrek

Judges' scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)

AJ and Kai

Dance: American Smooth

Song: I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard

Judges' scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Robert and Dianne

Dance: Quickstep

Song: The Muppet Show Theme by The Muppets from The Muppets Movie

Judges' scores: 25 (6, 6, 7, 6)

Greg and Karen

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The James Bond Theme by Monty Norman from James Bond

Judges' scores: 26 (6, 6, 7, 7)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Jive

Song: Nicest Kids in Town by James Marsden from Hairspray

Judges' scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Rose's Theme by James Horner from Titanic

Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Ugo and Oti

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: You're Welcome by Dwayne Johnson from Moana

Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Tom and Amy

Dance: Jive

Song: Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry from Back To The Future

Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Adam and Katya

Dance: Rumba

Song: I See You by Leona Lewis from Avatar

Judges' scores: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Katie and Gorka

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven (Dr John version) from Cruella

Judges' scores: 24 (5, 7, 6, 6)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Spiderman Main Theme by P. Webster and J. Harris from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)

John and Johannes

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt from Pirates of the Caribbean

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

As always, the judges marked and commented on each of the performances.

The judges' scores will now be combined with the latest results from the public vote.

The two celebrity pairings in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:10PM with a special performance from Ben Platt.