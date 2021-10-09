Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the 14 couples performing live for the third time this series with a Movie themed special.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Judi and Graziano
Dance: Charleston
Song: When You're Good To Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs from Chicago
Judges' scores: 24 (4, 7, 7, 6)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Once Upon a Dream by Seth MacFarlane from Sleeping Beauty
Judges' scores: 21 (3, 5, 7, 6)
Sara and Aljaž
Dance: Samba
Song: Best Years of Our Lives by Modern Romance from Shrek
Judges' scores: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
AJ and Kai
Dance: American Smooth
Song: I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard
Judges' scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Robert and Dianne
Dance: Quickstep
Song: The Muppet Show Theme by The Muppets from The Muppets Movie
Judges' scores: 25 (6, 6, 7, 6)
Greg and Karen
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: The James Bond Theme by Monty Norman from James Bond
Judges' scores: 26 (6, 6, 7, 7)
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Jive
Song: Nicest Kids in Town by James Marsden from Hairspray
Judges' scores: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Rose's Theme by James Horner from Titanic
Judges' scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Ugo and Oti
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: You're Welcome by Dwayne Johnson from Moana
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Tom and Amy
Dance: Jive
Song: Johnny B Goode by Chuck Berry from Back To The Future
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Adam and Katya
Dance: Rumba
Song: I See You by Leona Lewis from Avatar
Judges' scores: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)
Katie and Gorka
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Cruella De Vil by Mel Leven (Dr John version) from Cruella
Judges' scores: 24 (5, 7, 6, 6)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Spiderman Main Theme by P. Webster and J. Harris from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Judges' scores: 37 (9, 10, 9, 9)
John and Johannes
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt from Pirates of the Caribbean
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
As always, the judges marked and commented on each of the performances.
The judges' scores will now be combined with the latest results from the public vote.
The two celebrity pairings in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:10PM with a special performance from Ben Platt.