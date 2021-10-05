Ben Platt to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Ben Platt is to perform on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

He will be performing You Will Be Found from the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film as part of this week's movie themed special.

There will also be a routine from the Strictly professionals inspired by In The Heights.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom continues.

Pairings left in the competition include Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden and Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin.

Joining them are Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell, Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Concluding the current line up are Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec and Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse.

In each show the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the floor in a bid to win over the judges and fans at home.

This week, expect to see some of the silver screen’s most iconic characters come to life on the Strictly dancefloor.

All the performances will be scored by Strictly judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke before those at home can vote.

In the results the lowest ranked pairings will each dance again before one is voted off.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 9 October at 6:45PM and Sunday, 10 October at 7:10PM on BBC One.