Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 3's Movie night.

Tonight saw the remaining 14 couples performing live for only the third time this series.

Advertisements

And following last week's first elimination, no one wants to be in the bottom two in tomorrow's results.

As always, the judges marked all of the performances out of 40 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 20 and highs of 39 - including the first tens of the series.

On top was John Whaite with near-perfect marks for his Paso but in the danger zone right at the bottom was Adam Peaty after a Samba.

The combined judges' scores from tonight's dances will now be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the second public vote.

Those two celebrity couples will have to dance again for the judges in tomorrow's results show at 7:10PM on BBC One where one of them will be eliminated.

The judges will have the final say with head judge Shirley Ballas in charge of the all important casting vote.

Advertisements

As well as the results, Sunday's latest episode will open with a glittering group number from Strictly's pros and a performance from Ben Platt.

For now, recap the full Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 3 - Movies