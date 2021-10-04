Nina Wadia speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Nina Wadia has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress and her pro partner Neil Jones were the first couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

After a tantalising Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurhythmics, the pair found themselves in the bottom two in Sunday's results show against Katie and Gorka who performed a Jive to Good 4 by Olivia Rodrigo.

Appearing on It Takes Two on BBC Two this evening, Nina and Neil spoke to Rylan about their time on the show.

Nina admitted: "I was gutted for sure. I had so much more to give and I wanted to spend so much more time with [Neil] - more than my husband!"

When asked about how she felt about dancing the Tango, Nina said: "I loved it! I tell you what, I actually really enjoyed the Tango.

"I had great fun doing it so I was really, really disappointed because it’s technically a very hard dance to do but it is what it is."

Neil added: "She worked really hard at it. At the beginning of the week, [Nina] started falling in love with the dance and it’s just one of those things that can happen to anyone.

"It’s easy to just go wrong slightly but still, it was such a great performance."

When asked about how she dealt with the mistakes made during the dance, Nina shared Neil’s advice to her whilst training, saying: "No matter what happens, you just carry on and you just enjoy it and so I did."

Neil agreed: "What’s really important is when you go wrong, pick yourself up, keep going, don’t show it in your face – never show it in your face.”

Nina responded: “Because in rehearsals, I always showed it in my face!"

Finally, watching back her best bits, Nina remarked: “Strictly has been possibly the most satisfying thing I’ve done in my 32 year career – I loved it.”

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy