Griff and Tom Grennan to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Griff and Tom Grennan will perform on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Griff and Tom Grennan have been confirmed as the latest guest acts on Sunday's Strictly results.

Advertisements

Opening the first results show of the series, singer Tom Grennan will join the Strictly professionals for a group routine set in a Western Saloon.

Later singer songwriter Griff will be in the Ballroom to perform her new single.

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom begins in earnest with the first elimination.

The couples will take to the floor as they try once again to impress the judges in the studio and the viewers at home.

Once judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke have given their scores, the public will have the chance to cast their votes for the first time

The two couples with the lowest combined judges' scores and viewers votes will have to face the dreaded dance-off on Sunday's results show. Who will impress the Judges and who will be the first to leave?

Couples currently in the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec, Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden and AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington.

They're joined by Nina Wadia and Neil Jones, Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer and Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell.

Advertisements

Concluding the current line up are Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, Tilly Ramsey and Nikita Kuzmin and Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 2 October 6:45PM and Sunday 3 October at 7:05PM on BBC One.