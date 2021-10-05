Dancing On Ice contestants: Confirmed line up of celebrities REVEALED

Dancing On Ice is on its way back to TV for a brand new series - who is on the line up in 2022?

Dancing On Ice will return in the new year for what will be its thirteenth series.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to host Dancing On Ice 2022 - but who will be on the line up?

ITV are currently confirming the names on the line up - here's a recap of who will be taking part so far...

Who's on Dancing On Ice? CONFIRMED line up

Actress Sally Dynevor is best known for her role as Sally Webster on ITV soap Coronation Street which she has played for 35 years. She will be swapping the cobbles for the ice as the first celebrity skater confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2022. Sally said: "Now everyone knows I’m doing it I can’t back out can I?! And I’m so scared!”

Happy Mondays star Bez is the second confirmed celebrity for Dancing On Ice's new series. Joining Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning to make the announcement, Bez said: "At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!"

Reality star Liberty Poole rose to fame on Love Island this summer. On swapping the sun for ice, Liberty said: "I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater. I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can."

Ben Foden

Rugby star Ben Foden said of joining Dancing On Ice: "I used to skate a little when I was a kid. I’d go to ice discos when I was 15, 16 (years old) and you’d always see these kids that could do pirouettes that had a proper dancing background. I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!"

Singer and dancer Regan is the son of legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne. He said: "Obviously I dance and love dancing but it’s the skill of this. I’ve always wanted to do it. Always! Ever since I was a kid!"

Singer Rachel Stevens is best known for her time with S Club 7 and following solo music career. On joining Dancing On Ice, Rachel said: "It now feels really real, this is really happening. I’m so excited, obviously really nervous. It's one of those things, until you do it you don’t know what’s going to happen."

More celebrities will be announced soon!

Dancing On Ice judges

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice's judging line up will see Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return to the panel.

John Barrowman will be leaving the show with a replacement to be announced.

Dancing On Ice begins in January on ITV.