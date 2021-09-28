Strictly Come Dancing 2021 week 2 songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 second round of live shows this weekend - here are all the dances and songs.
So if you want to be left surprised come Saturday night, look away now!
Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with the 15 celebs dancing over Saturday evening.
At the end of it all, presenter AJ Odudu was top of the scores while Dragons' Den star Sara Davies was placed at the bottom.
As usual for week one, no one went home but the marks will carry over to this weekend where, combined with the first public vote of the series, they'll help decide which two dancers are in the bottom two. They will have to dance again for the panel and one of them will be the first to leave.
However one couple won't be performing, with Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden not able to dance on Saturday due to positive Covid tests. With all being well, they'll return to the competition next week.
Here's this week Strictly Come Dancing's song and dance list...
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 2
AJ and Kai
Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse
Judi and Graziano
Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul
Katie and Gorka
Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo
Nina and Neil
Tango to Would I Lie To You? By Eurythmics
Rose and Giovanni
Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers
Tilly and Nikita
Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two
Sara and Aljaž
Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot
John and Johannes
Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years & Years
Adam and Katya
Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet
Rhys and Nancy
Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature
Dan and Nadiya
Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Boneman
Greg and Karen
Couple’s Choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez
Robert and Dianne
Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa
Ugo and Oti
Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to TV on Saturday, 2 October at 6:45PM on BBC One.
The first Strictly results of 2021 will air Sunday 3 October, from 7:05PM on BBC One.
The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.
There will also be a special musical performance from singer songwriter Griff who will be in the Ballroom to perform her new single.