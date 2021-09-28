Strictly Come Dancing 2021 week 2 songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 second round of live shows this weekend - here are all the dances and songs.

So if you want to be left surprised come Saturday night, look away now!

Advertisements

Last weekend was the opening live shows of the series with the 15 celebs dancing over Saturday evening.

At the end of it all, presenter AJ Odudu was top of the scores while Dragons' Den star Sara Davies was placed at the bottom.

As usual for week one, no one went home but the marks will carry over to this weekend where, combined with the first public vote of the series, they'll help decide which two dancers are in the bottom two. They will have to dance again for the panel and one of them will be the first to leave.

However one couple won't be performing, with Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden not able to dance on Saturday due to positive Covid tests. With all being well, they'll return to the competition next week.

Here's this week Strictly Come Dancing's song and dance list...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 2

AJ and Kai

Foxtrot to Tears Dry On Their Own by Amy Winehouse

Advertisements

Judi and Graziano

Samba to Get Busy by Sean Paul

Katie and Gorka

Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

Nina and Neil

Tango to Would I Lie To You? By Eurythmics

Rose and Giovanni

Salsa to Cuba by The Gibson Brothers

Tilly and Nikita

Charleston to Yes Sir! That’s My Baby by Firehouse Five Plus Two

Sara and Aljaž

Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream Of Me by Cass Elliot

John and Johannes

Cha Cha to Starstruck by Years & Years

Adam and Katya

Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet

Advertisements

Rhys and Nancy

Cha Cha to Reach Out, I’ll Be There by Human Nature

Dan and Nadiya

Paso Doble to Giant by Calvin Harris and Rag N Boneman

Greg and Karen

Couple’s Choice to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Naté, Amber, Jocelyn Enriquez

Robert and Dianne

Tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa

Ugo and Oti

Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to TV on Saturday, 2 October at 6:45PM on BBC One.

The first Strictly results of 2021 will air Sunday 3 October, from 7:05PM on BBC One.

Advertisements

The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

There will also be a special musical performance from singer songwriter Griff who will be in the Ballroom to perform her new single.