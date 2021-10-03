The first Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results are in but who left in the first elimination tonight?

Following the opening two weekends of live shows, Sunday was the first dance off and elimination.

Advertisements

Once all was said and done, Nina Wadia and Neil Jones were the first celebrity couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

As usual in the results, the judges' marks were combined with the viewer votes. Nina and her pro partner Neil found themselves in the bottom two with Katie McGlynn and her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

First Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

Nina Wadia, Neil Jones, Katie McGlynn, Gorka Marquez - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

As always, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman gathered all 15 of the remaining celebrity couples to read out the safe dancers in no particular order.

Both couples performed their routines again; Nina and her dance partner Neil performed their Tango to Would I Lie To You? by Eurythmics. Then, Katie and her dance partner Gorka performed their Jive to Good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood then had to decide who to save, with head judge Shirley having the casting vote if required.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Katie and Gorka: “Well, both couples clearly upped their game from the first time they danced. Nina, you got every step right. Katie, you really kept the energy up all the way through to the end with lots of retraction but the couple I’d like to save is Katie and Gorka.”

Advertisements

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Katie and Gorka: “First of all, I want to say to both couples well done for their dance off. I really thought that both of you gave absolutely all that you’ve got and gave the best performance you did tonight. I just found that one couple was just that little bit more convincing so that is why I’m going to go with Katie and Gorka.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Nina and Neil: “This is exactly how you want a dance off to be. You want to do your best performance and I think you both did. This is the best you’ve done both dances. The one who upped their game and performed the best I think was Nina and Neil.”

With two votes to one, it was left to Head Judge Shirley Ballas to decide which couple would stay in the competition with the deciding vote. She decided to save Katie and Gorka.

Shirley said: “Well this is one of the closest battles I think we’ve ever had in a dance off. Both couples upped their game. Both couples were absolutely delightful to watch. Neither couple had mistakes so I’ve decided to go with the couple who had more advanced technical actions in their dance and that couple is Katie and Gorka.”

After her exit Nina said: "It's been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.”

Neil was then asked if he had any words for his partner, Nina and said: “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else. You’ve been fantastic and so much fun.

Tess Daly, Nina Wadia, Neil Jones - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

"Literally, we’re like a married couple - you’ve got both husbands here tonight! It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed next Saturday night will see Strictly's Movie themed special.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host as the fabulous 14 couples get ready for their close-ups as they perform routines inspired by some of the greatest films of all time (and hope to impress the judges).

Advertisements

After the first two weeks, the leaderboard has been reset and everyone is starting on a blank page as the judges score and public vote once more.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 9 October at 6:45PM with the results show on Sunday, 10 October at 7:10PM on BBC One.