AJ Odudu has topped the first Strictly Come Dancing scoreboard of 2021.

This year's fifteen celebrities took to the dancefloor tonight to face judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and, new for 2021, Anton Du Beke.

At the end of the night, it was TV presenter AJ Odudu who topped the leaderboard.

AJ's Jive with pro partner Kai Widdrington in his first series was branded "absolutely incredible" by Craig and the "best dance of the evening" by Motsi.

The pair scored 34 points with Shirley giving her first ever nine points in week one.

John and Johannes. Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Others who did well in the opening weekend were Adam Peaty and Katya Jones, who won 30 points with a Cha Cha that had unanimous praise from the judges.

Also getting their Strictly journey off on the right foot were John Whaite and Johannes Radebe who danced the Tango. Strictly's first same-sex male pairing got 30 points with Craig saying he "Loved it".

At the other end of the leaderboard, Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec gave everything with their Cha Cha but landed bottom of the scoreboard with 17 points.

Also finding themselves at the wrong end of the leaderboard were Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse.

Ugo was praised for his energy but criticism for his lack of technique left him with 18 points.

Fortunately for Sara and Ugo, they'll have the chance to boost their marks next weekend.

Oti Mabuse, Ugo Monye - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

As usual, there was no public vote or elimination this first weekend but the judges' scores will carry forward to Week 2 where they'll be added to the marks for their second routines.

Next weekend willsee the public given their first chance to vote this year, with viewer votes combined with the judges' marks to decide which celebs face the dance off.

Then the first celebrity will be eliminated in the Sunday results show.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6:45PM and Sunday at 7:05PM.