Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021's first live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time in the opening episode of the new series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke respectively.

Tom and Amy

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Judges' marks: 21 (4, 7, 5, 5)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Waltz

Song: Consequences by Camila Cabello

Judges' marks: 21 (5, 5, 6, 5)

Ugo and Oti

Dance: Samba

Song: Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

Judges' marks: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: End Of The Road by Boys II Men

Judges' marks: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: The Boss by Diana Ross

Judges' marks: 17 (3, 5, 5, 4)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Everybody Needs Somebody by The Blues Brothers

Judges' marks: 24 (5, 5, 7, 7)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Jive

Song: Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Judges' marks: 22 (6, 6, 4, 6)

Katie and Gorka

Dance: Tango

Song: Black Hole by Griff

Judges' marks: 22 (6, 5, 5, 6)

Robert and Dianne

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Rasputin by Boney M.

Judges' marks: 20 (6, 4, 4, 6)

Greg and Karen

Dance: American Smooth

Song: That's Life by Frank Sinatra

Judges' marks: 24 (6, 6, 5, 7)

Nina and Neil

Dance: Samba

Song: Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William featuring Beyoncé

Judges' marks: 24 (5, 5, 7, 7)

John and Johannes

Dance: Tango

Song: Blue Monday by New Order

Judges' marks: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

Judi and Graziano

Dance: American Smooth

Song: Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin

Judges' marks: 24 (6, 6, 6, 6)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Jive

Song: Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Judges' marks: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

Adam and Katya

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Beggin' by Måneskin

Judges' marks: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

As always in the first week, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances but there was no public vote.

The judges' marks from this week be added to the marks from next weekend's second live show.

They'll then be combined with the results of the first viewer poll next Saturday to determine the bottom two ranked celebs.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two will find themselves having to dance again in the first results show.

Remember, Strictly is back next Saturday and Sunday night with the second set of live performances and first results show.