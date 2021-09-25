tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 recap! Watch all of first week's performances

Watch online Strictly Come Dancing UK episode 1 - 25 September

Posted by Mark Lockstone
John and Johannes. Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021's first live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the 15 couples performing live for the very first time in the opening episode of the new series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke respectively.

Tom and Amy

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: September by Earth, Wind & Fire
Judges' marks: 21 (4, 7, 5, 5)

 

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Waltz
Song: Consequences by Camila Cabello
Judges' marks: 21 (5, 5, 6, 5)

 

Ugo and Oti

Dance: Samba
Song: Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam
Judges' marks: 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

 

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: End Of The Road by Boys II Men
Judges' marks: 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

 

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: The Boss by Diana Ross
Judges' marks: 17 (3, 5, 5, 4)

 

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Everybody Needs Somebody by The Blues Brothers
Judges' marks: 24 (5, 5, 7, 7)

 

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Jive
Song: Shake It Off by Taylor Swift
Judges' marks: 22 (6, 6, 4, 6)

 

Katie and Gorka

Dance: Tango
Song: Black Hole by Griff
Judges' marks: 22 (6, 5, 5, 6)

 

Robert and Dianne

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Rasputin by Boney M.
Judges' marks: 20 (6, 4, 4, 6)

 

Greg and Karen

Dance: American Smooth
Song: That's Life by Frank Sinatra
Judges' marks: 24 (6, 6, 5, 7)

 

Nina and Neil

Dance: Samba
Song: Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William featuring Beyoncé
Judges' marks: 24 (5, 5, 7, 7)

 

John and Johannes

Dance: Tango
Song: Blue Monday by New Order
Judges' marks: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

 

Judi and Graziano

Dance: American Smooth
Song: Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin
Judges' marks: 24 (6, 6, 6, 6)

 

AJ and Kai

Dance: Jive
Song: Gold Dust by DJ Fresh
Judges' marks: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

 

Adam and Katya

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: Beggin' by Måneskin
Judges' marks: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

 

As always in the first week, the judges scored and critiqued each of the performances but there was no public vote.

The judges' marks from this week be added to the marks from next weekend's second live show.

They'll then be combined with the results of the first viewer poll next Saturday to determine the bottom two ranked celebs.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two will find themselves having to dance again in the first results show.

Remember, Strictly is back next Saturday and Sunday night with the second set of live performances and first results show.

