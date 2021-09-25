Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

It's week one this weekend with the performances taking place live tonight on BBC One.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing start time is 7PM with a marathon two-hour long show running until just after 9:20PM.

But who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up, what are they dancing and which songs will they be performing to?

Well here's ALL you need to know about tonight's first Strictly Come Dancing live show...

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Fifteen celebs begin the competition tonight.

Names confirmed for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up include Loose Women regular Judi Love, telly presenter AJ Odudu, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Olympian Adam Peaty and presenter Dan Walker.

They're joined by entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, chef, social media influencer and CBBC presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and actor Nina Wadia OBE.

Finishing the contestants are comedian Robert Webb, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, broadcaster and sports pundit Ugo Monye and Bake Off star John Whaite.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dances and songs - Week 1

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

AJ and Kai: Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Robert and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.

Ugo and Oti: Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

Adam and Katya: Cha Cha Cha to Beggin' by Måneskin

Rhys and Nancy: Viennese Waltz to End Of The Road by Boys II Men

Dan and Nadiya: Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody by The Blues Brothers

Tom and Amy: Cha Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Judi and Graziano: American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin

Katie and Gorka: Tango to Black Hole by Griff

Nina and Neil: Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William featuring Beyoncé

Rose and Giovanni: Jive to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Tilly and Nikita: Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello

Sara and Aljaž: Cha Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross

John and Johannes: Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

Greg and Karen: American Smooth to That's Life by Frank Sinatra

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One tonight as all 15 couples take to the dancefloor on Saturday, 25 September at 7PM.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and new judge Anton Du Beke will be on hand to critique the celebrities and their professional dance partners and each couple will be scored by the judges out of 10, with a maximum of 40 points on offer.

But as always for the very first week, everyone is safe from elimination.

None of the dancing duos will be leaving the show this weekend but the marks from the judges will carry forward to next week when viewers will also get to vote for the first time.

The viewer votes and judges' marks will be combined to determine the bottom two celebs who must dance off to stay in the competition. The judges will then pick one couple to save, with head judge Shirley in charge of the casting vote.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and, from next weekend, Sunday nights on BBC One.